Katie Lopez, Daughter of Oscar-Winning FROZEN Songwriters, Releases Her First Original Song
Katie Lopez, daughter of Academy Award-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, has written and released her first solo tune!
Frozen fans know Katie from her early work singing, 'Do You Want to Build A Snowman' as the youngest iteration of Princess Anna in the film.
Her proud mama tweeted the song tonight, excited to share Katie's work with the world!
The little girl who was the singing voice of youngest Anna in "Do You Want To Build a Snowman" has grown up and is writing/performing her own songs! Click here https://t.co/A3BWoaEYvE to listen to her latest song ! @BroadwayWorld @playbill @TheDisneyBlog @POPSUGAR pic.twitter.com/Q2bNYyskL3- Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) July 16, 2020
Check out her song, "Goldfish" here!
In addition to their most recent work on Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the music for the hit Disney film Frozen, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. They also won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco.
Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.
