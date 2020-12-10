Kate Baldwin, Nick Blaemire, George Salazar and More Join Keen Company's HOLIDAY VARIETY HOUR

Today Keen Company announced the guests for Keen's Holiday Variety Hour, written and directed by Billy Recce, and starring Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat, Whitney Bashor & Jared Zirilli, Nick Blaemire, Kathleen Chalfant, Jasminn Johnson, Ted Koch & Leenya Rideout, Marsha Mason, and Brenda Pressley, with special appearances by Heidi Armbruster, Marc delaCruz, Chris Dwan, Kevin Kilner, Jodie Markell, Jay Mazyck, Lauren Molina, Paul Niebanck, Pamela Sabaugh, George Salazar, and Sheldon Woodley. The Keen Holiday Variety Hour will premiere Tuesday December 15th at 6:30pm, with a recording of the livestream available until December 22nd.

Keen's Holiday Variety Hour will be a festive fundraising event paying loving homage to '70s TV variety shows, featuring a full roster of Keen alumni and Broadway stars singing songs, telling stories, and sharing holiday recipes. It's a little bit of winter cheer, from the Keen family to yours! This benefit broadcast is free, however, patrons are welcome to donate as part of Keen Company's "31 Days of Giving" challenge and help the company raise $31,000 by December 31st.

"I am so excited to announce a special Benefit Broadcast just in time for the holidays. The Keen Variety Hour brings together Team Keen and a special roster of talented Keen Alums to celebrate the holiday season. We had a wonderful time working with our generous and talented friends who will celebrate the season with songs, poems and holiday memories. Even though we may not be able to gather this season, The Keen Variety Hour will give our patrons a unique way to connect and revel in the holiday spirit," said Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein

Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.

Keen Company is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating story-driven work that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, the company tells stories about the decisive moments that change us. Keen also runs a developmental new work initiative for mid-career playwrights and a unique educational outreach program for teens in all five boroughs of NYC.