Kate Baldwin, Derek Klena, Kecia Lewis & More To Honor Ahrens & Flaherty At American Songbook Association Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Songbook Association will host its fifth annual gala, Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream, on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at New York’s Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center.

The evening will honor the award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty—creators of Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Seussical.

The star-studded lineup of guest performers includes Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Derek Klena, Ann Kittredge, Janine LaManna, Kecia Lewis, A.J. Shively, Nathan Salstone, Elizabeth Stanley, and Lili Thomas, with Dan Green serving as musical director.

Also that evening, Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy will receive the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award for her decades-long dedication to the performing arts.

The gala will celebrate the artistry and legacy of Ahrens and Flaherty, whose award-winning musicals have been performed around the globe. Proceeds support the ASA’s educational programs in New York City public schools, its publication Cabaret Scenes, and performances for students, seniors, and other communities.