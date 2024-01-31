Kariné Poghosyan Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue at Carnegie Hall

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8 PM. at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, pianist Kariné Poghosyan will be performing a concert in honor of the 100th anniversary of the premiere of Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue. Also featured will be works by Ginastera, Coleridge-Taylor, Tania León, and Babajanian. This concert is presented by The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations.

"Rhapsody in Blue is to me one of those iconic works that speaks to absolutely everyone," says Poghosyan. "It is a stellar example of what Gershwin was aiming for with his compositions - erasing boundaries between different genres and styles of music! Therefore, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its premiere, I have created a program that highlights that magical combination of classical, jazz, and Latin elements, alongside works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Alberto Ginastera, and Tania Leon, with a bit of my Armenian roots sprinkled in through virtuosic selections by Arno Babajanian."

Tickets, $35-75 (seniors and student discounts available at the box office with valid ID), are available at Click Here, the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.