Karen Olivo, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Will Take Part in Special Live Podcast Event, REBUILDING BROADWAY

In a special LIVE panel discussion, moderator Erika Alexander (Living Single, The Cosby Show, Get out, John Lewis: Good Trouble) will be guest hosting the 100th episode of The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales, exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network.

This panel, composed of prominent BIPOC Broadway performers, will discuss how to move forward from where we are and create an equitable, anti-racist, and safe Broadway community.

Panelists include Tony-winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge, West Side Story), Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart (Freestyle Love Supreme, Aladdin, Hamilton), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Motown, Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple, SIX), and Brittney Mack (SIX).

The stream takes place on July 16 at 8pm EST.

