Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and More From the Cast and Creative Team of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Reunite for Q&A
The Q&A will take place on October 26th.
Members of the cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! will reunite for a Q&A hosted by Variety on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The Q&A will conclude with the premiere of a never-before-seen music video of "Come What May" featuring Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit.
Read the full story HERE.
The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety's Gordon Cox, will feature cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and Sahr Ngaujah and creative team members Alex Timbers (Director), John Logan (Book), Justin Levine (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator) and Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer), to discuss bringing Baz Luhrmann's film to Broadway.
Register for the free event here: variety.com/moulinrougethemusical.
In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
