Kahlil Kwame Bell Will Perform as Part of the Harlem Jazz Series

The performance is on October 18.

By: Sep. 25, 2024
Kahlil Kwame Bell, a musical maestro who's leaving his mark on the industry, will perform next month as part of the Harlem Jazz Series. Kahlil isn't just a percussionist - he's a composer, producer, and cultural ambassador. With over 150 recorded albums and collaborations with legends like Abbey Lincoln and Prince, Kahlil brings a wealth of experience to the stage. His unique sounds and rhythms reflect his belief in cultural unity through music.

Join in on October 18th from 7-8 PM at the historic Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church. For just $25, you'll witness a performance that spans genres and touches the soul. Kahlil's versatility and passion for music promise an evening that will resonate long after the final note.









