Kahlil Kwame Bell Will Perform as Part of the Harlem Jazz Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kahlil Kwame Bell, a musical maestro who's leaving his mark on the industry, will perform next month as part of the Harlem Jazz Series. Kahlil isn't just a percussionist - he's a composer, producer, and cultural ambassador. With over 150 recorded albums and collaborations with legends like Abbey Lincoln and Prince, Kahlil brings a wealth of experience to the stage. His unique sounds and rhythms reflect his belief in cultural unity through music.

Join in on October 18th from 7-8 PM at the historic Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church. For just $25, you'll witness a performance that spans genres and touches the soul. Kahlil's versatility and passion for music promise an evening that will resonate long after the final note.