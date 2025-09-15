Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Sound, Light, Movement: Solo Cello + Handmade Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Sound, Light, Movement: Solo Cello + Handmade Film, an evening of moving image that opens with Stan's Salon, a hand-painted film by Interbay Cinema Society (ICS) founder, Jon Behrens (1964-2022), created in 1997 after attending one of Stan Brakhage's film salons.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 with a student ID, available here. The event takes place on Friday, September 26 at 7 PM.

Remaining selections, curated by filmmaker and ICS executive director, Caryn Cline, specifically for Lori Goldston, are drawn from ICS' Engauge Film Festival's recent archives and evoke landscapes near and far, internal and surrounding. In early 2025, Goldston traveled through Europe with this special collaboration, performing in London, Bristol, Bologna, Rome, Milan, Brussels, and Bremen before coming to Tivoli to share with Kaatsbaan audiences. Lori Golston and ICS are based in Seattle, WA.

Lori Goldston plays written, traditional, and spontaneous work on cello, and works as a composer, sound artist, and widely varied collaborator. Goldston was the touring cellist for Nirvana from 1993-1994 and appears on their live album MTV Unplugged in New York. Her voice as a cellist is singular, deeply textured, and original, investigating thresholds, instability, and connections between far-flung modes of thought.

Jon Behrens (Stan's Salon) co-founded the Engauge Experimental Film Festival and is the founder of the Interbay Cinema Society, which sponsors programs like this one and whose mission is to provide material support for artists working experimentally with celluloid film. Behrens died in 2022.

Kalpana Subramanian (Liquid is Light) uses her media practice to investigate and respond to avant-garde visual aesthetics of light and time. She is a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

California-based artist Bill Basquin (Late December, East of the Sierras) has exhibited his work at the Museum of Modern Art, Document, and Sundance. He lives and works in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Artist, filmmaker, and academic Vicky Smith (Shedding) has been exhibiting her 16mm and animated films internationally for 30 years. She is a co-founder of Bristol Experimental Expanded Film (BEEF) and teaches at the University of Creative Arts, Farnham.

US-born, Canada-based filmmaker Derek Jenkins (Herbaria x Pelicula) brings his interest in labor, ecology, and technology to bear on his handmade, personal filmmaking, which he has exhibited internationally in festivals, venues, and galleries. He is Executive Director of Hamilton Artists Inc. and board chair at the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre. He lives and works in Hamilton, Ontario.

Rocio Mesa (Tobacco Barn Light Studies) is a Spanish filmmaker now based in California. She is the director of "LA OLA - Independent Films from Spain," an organization focused on the promotion of the avant-garde Spanish cinema in North America, and a freelance programmer for festivals such as the LA Film Festival.

Wenhua Shi (Monosabishii) is a founder and co-curator of the RPM festival, based in Boston. He has exhibited his films, installations, and sound sculptures internationally at festivals such as Rotterdam, Ann Arbor, and many others. His awards include the New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Lucie Leszez + Stefano Canapa (Bosco), based in France and Italy, respectively, have been members of the French artist-run lab L'Abominable. In addition to this collaboration, They produce their own film, expanded cinema performances, and experimental music.

Ukrainian-born, US-based filmmaker Anna Kipervaser (And By the Night) has exhibited her work at festivals internationally; her films screen in classrooms, galleries, microcinemas, basements, and schoolhouses. She is a painter, printmaker, educator, curator of exhibitions, and programs films.

Leandro Varela (Puedo Ver Todos Menos Mis Ojos/I Can See Everything But My Eyes) is an Argentine filmmaker and archivist focused on non-commercial films. He is currently based in Buenos Aires, where he works as an archivist at the Buenos Aires Film Museum.