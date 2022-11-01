KINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This Month

The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.

"We were so thrilled to bring the boots back to where it all began in New York City and share the joy with audiences again in a time when it was really needed," said Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig. "While we are sad to see our off-Broadway run come to a close, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our cast, crew, and audiences for going on this journey with us. We are looking forward to continuing to spread joy and the message of Kinky Boots worldwide."

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, and is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Topher J. Babb, Meryn Beckett, Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Lynda DeFuria, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Graham Mortier, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Rob Richardson, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company.

D.B. Bonds serves as associate director, Rusty Mowery as associate choreographer, Will Van Dyke as associate music supervisor and Steven Cuevas as music director. Rachel A. Zucker is the production stage manager.

Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Jayne Baron Sherman, Adam Blanshay, Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan Gordon & Adam Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy & Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein & Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead, Gregory Rae, Christina Papagjika, Elizabeth Armstrong, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, Anastasia Muravyeva, Steve Milankov, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters. General Management by Foresight Theatrical, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Photo Credit: Matt Murphy