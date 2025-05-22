KINKY BOOTS Broadway Cast Album Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Real Gone Music will release the Kinky Boots â€“ Original Broadway Cast Recording on vinyl for the first time ever. The long-awaited 2-LP set will arrive in stores on July 11, pressed on striking fuchsia-colored vinyl.

This release marks a milestone for fans of the hit musical, which has never been officially available on vinyl despite its massive critical and commercial success.

Kinky Boots, with music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, is one of the most celebrated musicals of the 21st century. The show premiered on Broadway in 2013, earning 13 Tony Award nominations and winning six, including Best Musical, Best Actor (for Billy Porter), and Best Original Score, making Lauper the first solo woman to ever win the award.

The original cast album also proved to be a commercial hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart and peaking at #51 on the Billboard 200â€”a rare feat for a Broadway soundtrack.

Despite its accolades and enduring popularity, Kinky Boots had yet to receive a vinyl pressing for retail distribution. Real Gone Musicâ€™s upcoming release remedies that, offering collectors and fans a high-quality, visually vibrant package that celebrates the musicalâ€™s legacy.

The new vinyl edition arrives more than a decade after the showâ€™s Broadway debut and follows a rich history of Kinky Boots productions around the world, including acclaimed runs in Londonâ€™s West End, Tokyo, and Australia, as well as multiple U.S. tours.

For fans of musical theatre, vinyl collectors, and lovers of Cyndi Lauperâ€™s genre-crossing artistry, this release is a long-awaited addition to the musical canon.

Pre-orders and additional details are available at Real Gone Musicâ€™s website and through participating record retailers.