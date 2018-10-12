BWW Regional Awards

Just Two Weeks Left To Submit Nominations For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!

Oct. 12, 2018  

Nominations are open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! There are just two weeks left to submit nominees!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia! Chose your region from the list below!

United States
Anchorage Appleton Arkansas
Atlanta Austin Baltimore
Berkshires Birmingham Boise
Boston Buffalo Central NY
Central PA Central VA Charlotte
Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland
Columbus Connecticut Dallas
Dayton Delaware Denver
Detroit Fargo Fayetteville
Fort Wayne Ft. Myers Greater MA
Hawaii Houston Indianapolis
Jackson Jacksonville Kansas City
Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles
Louisville Madison Maine
Memphis Milwaukee Minneapolis
Montana Nashville New Jersey
New Orleans Oklahoma Omaha
Orlando Palm Springs Philadelphia
Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland
Raleigh Rhode Island Sacramento
Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego
San Francisco Santa Barbara Sarasota
Seattle Sioux Falls South Bend
South Carolina St. Petersburg St. Louis
Tallahassee West VA West VA
Wichita Wyoming Washington DC
Canada
Calgary Edmonton Montreal
Toronto Vancouver Ottawa
International
Argentina Austria Brazil
France Germany India
Italy Mexico Netherlands
Philippines South Africa Sweden
Colombia Denmark Ireland
Norway Peru Sydney
West End Israel

Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles
  • Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is On Tour! First Look at MISS SAIGON
  • Video: Glimpse A Whole New World In the First Teaser for Disney's Live Action ALADDIN!
  • Broadway's Carol Hall Passes Away at Age 82

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE