Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon and More to Star in World Premiere of A WONDERFUL WORLD
Miami New Drama Artistic Director Michel Hausmann has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong. The production will play the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from March 5 - April 5, with opening night set for March 14.
Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).
With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.
Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.
"Miami New Drama's mission is to produce new work that resonates with our community while also contributing to national conversations. A Wonderful World bravely looks at our country's complicated relationship with race relations over the course of the past century as lived by America's greatest jazz performer, Louis Armstrong, and the racial inequality that still haunts us today," says Hausmann.
The production stars Juson Williams as Louis Armstrong, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Lana Gordon as Lil Harden, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Stepin' Fetchit, and Michael McKeever as Johnny Collins.
Additional cast includes Kareema Khouri Castro, Lindsey Corey, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Khadijah Rolle, Traci Elaine Lee, James A. Pierce III, Ben Sandomir, Dori Waymer, Shanna L. Woods, and trumpeter Yasmin Mustafa.
The award-winning design team features scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada, props design by Jameelah Bailey. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley, CSA.
Tickets ($39 -$65) are available for purchase by visiting colony.org or by calling (305) 674-1040.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress annou... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)