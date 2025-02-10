Julie Halston to Host New York City Gay Man's Chorus 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harmony the Gala Benefit of The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus now celebrating its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala, proudly announces Julie Halston as Host.

When asked to participate Ms. Halston said "I love the Chorus and the work they do."

The annual event will be on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC) beginning at 6:30 pm. The Gala begins with an open bar, then a three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and some friends from Broadway to soon be announced!. There is also a live and silent auctions for this event of the season.

Julie Halston is one of New York's busiest actresses and was the recipient of the 2021 Isabelle Stevenson TONY AWARD for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Her Broadway credits are numerous, including Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and The Twentieth Century, and most recently Our Town. She received the Richard Seff Award for her acclaimed performance in You Can't Take it with You and has garnered four Drama Desk nominations for her Broadway and off-Broadway work. She was a founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company and co-starred with Mr. Busch in many productions including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset, and The Lady in Question. They starred together in the independent feature film, The Sixth Reel.

In addition, Miss Halston has appeared in films as well as some her television credits include a recurring role on the latest Gossip Girl, guest roles on The Good Fight. In addition, she has reprised her role as the popular character, Bitsy Von Muffling on the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That on MAX. Miss Halston's web series, Virtual Halston was a pandemic hit with over 40 YOUTUBE episodes.

Harmony is more than just a fundraiser, it is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs. George Takei will be Honored for his significant contributions to LGBTQ community and it is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. The Gary Miller Award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time. Also being honored are Seth Rudestky & James Wesley Jackson and Kelsey Louie.