Julie Andrews Wins Emmy Award for Voice Work in BRIDGERTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



During the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Oscar winner and entertainment icon Julie Andrews won the Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work as Lady Whistledown in the third season of Bridgerton. This marks the fourth time Andrews has been nominated for the Bridgerton franchise in this category, and her first win.

Others nominated in the category were Alan Tudyk (Andor), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Jeffrey Wright (What If...?), and Steven Yeun (Invincible).

Andrews has received Emmy nominations for several projects over the years, previously taking home the award in 1973 for Outstanding Variety Musical Series for The Julie Andrews Hour and again in 2005 for PBS' Broadway: The American Musical. Other awards include an Oscar, seven Golden Globes, and two Grammys. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for My Fair Lady and Camelot.

About Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews has a multi-faceted career that encompasses the Broadway and London stages, as well as multiple films, television shows, album releases, concert tours, directing assignments, and the world of children's publishing.

Notable film roles include The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, The Americanization of Emily, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria, and The Princess Diaries. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Boy Friend, My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Victor/Victoria.

In 2000, the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire was bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II for lifetime achievements in the arts and humanities. She was married to film director Blake Edwards for forty-one years, and the couple have five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Photos by: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC