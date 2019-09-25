Julie Andrews Will Appear in Conversation at 92Y Next Month

Moderator Annette Insdorf will interview the legendary and Oscar-winning star, Julie Andrews at 92Y next month.

Andrews will talk about her career, her upcoming book, and more. The event takes place on October 19 at 7:30 PM.

For more information, and tickets, visit https://www.92y.org/event/julie-andrews-and-emma-walton-hamilton.

Premium seats available with book purchase only.

Her films include Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, The Americanization of Emily, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Star, and Victor/Victoria (from which clips will be shown), among many others. Her career also encompasses the Broadway and London stages, television shows, album releases, concert tours, directing assignments, and the world of children's publishing. In 2000, the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire was bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II for lifetime achievements in the arts and humanities.

She is also a bestselling author; together with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton (who will join us onstage for part of the discussion), she has written over 30 books. Ms. Andrews' bestselling biography, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years, was the first installment of a trilogy. The second part, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, is published this October. It explores Andrews' arrival in Hollywood, tracing her rise to celebrity as well as her eventual marriage to the director Blake Edwards.





