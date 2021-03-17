Julie Andrews Joins STORY TIME An Eight-Week Series Of Children's Book Readings from Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that legendary stage and screen actress Dame Julie Andrews has signed on to join Story Time, an eight-part program of children's book readings, read out loud by the authors themselves.

The series starts Saturday, March 27, at 10:30 am via Zoom through May 15. Parents are encouraged to purchase each title so their child can read along with the author.

Following each reading, authors will be available for a question-and-answer session with participants. For kids ages 3 to 8 and their families. The series is available as a package for $100. Visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office, reopening on March 16, at 631 725 9500.



Storytime is an interactive and engaging experience, where kids and their families can enjoy live readings of some of the most creative and fun children's books, conducted by the authors and illustrators themselves! Each author will read their book aloud during the Zoom session for groups to follow along with at their leisure. The current schedule is as follows:

March 27

Kate and Jim McMullan

Happy Spring, I Stink, and I'm Dirty (three books)

April 3

Theresa Trinder

There Is A Rainbow

April 10

Dan Sadlowski

Finding Brooklyn-And The Next Great Superhero

April 17

Hyewon Yum

Grandpa Across The Ocean

April 24

Susan Verde

I Am Yoga

May 1

Linsey Davis

Stay This Way Forever

May 8

Scott Rothman

Attack of the Underwear Dragon

May 15

Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

Simeon's Gift















Julie Andrews is one of the most recognized figures in the entertainment industry. Her legendary career encompasses the Broadway and London stages, blockbuster Hollywood films, award-winning television shows, multiple album releases and concert tours and the world of children's book publishing. She made her motion picture debut in Mary Poppins before continuing with such screen classics as The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, 10, Victor/Victoria, and most recently The Princess Diaries and Shrek films. She began writing books for young readers over thirty-five years ago and her first two novels, Mandy and The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles, remain in print and in high demand. She has co-authored more than 30 picture books, novels, and early readers with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, including the #1 New York Times best-selling series, The Very Fairy Princess, Julie Andrews' Collection of Poems, Songs And Lullabies, and more.