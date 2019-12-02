Julie Andrew Talks Going to Therapy, Becoming Friends With Audrey Hepburn and More on Next Question with Katie Couric

Katie Couric sat down with the one and only Julie Andrews on the latest episode of Next Question with Katie Couric, a weekly iHeartRadio podcast. Andrews discusses her recently published memoir about her life in Hollywood, motherhood, and her marriage to the late Blake Edwards.

In the interview, Andrews and Couric share stories about producing their own memoirs and Julie's opens up about making a name for herself on Broadway, making the jump from the stage to the screen, and even discusses losing the role of Eliza to Audrey Hepburn in the play "My Fair Lady."

Andrews also gets candid about her 40-year marriage to the brilliant but troubled Blake Edwards and the positive impact therapy has had on her life. Listen to the full podcast HERE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





