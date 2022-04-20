Julianne Hough to Miss POTUS Performances After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Julianne Hough has revealed that she will miss some performances of POTUS after testing positive for COVID-19. Hough took to Instagram last night to share the news.

"Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID," she wrote. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show!"

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger's modern farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is currently in previews and opens on April 27 at the Shubert Theatre.

The cast includes "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country), Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5"), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight"), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show), Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers), and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives").

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. A 2019 selection for The Kilroys' List, POTUS marks the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Selina Fillinger (Something Clean), in a production directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

POTUS is presented on Broadway by Tony Award-winning production company Seaview (Slave Play), Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor's 51 Entertainment (A Star is Born), Olivier Award-winning Glass Half Full Productions (Betrayal), and Tony Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward (What the Constitution Means to Me). The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slager, Ted Snowdon, Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop, and The Shubert Organization. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer. Lead producer Level Forward will also be serving as Impact Producer for the play's key partnerships with organizations that support women running for office and voter registration.