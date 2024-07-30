Julian Schlossberg Releases New Book MY FIRST BOOK - PART 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My First Book – Part 2, A Producer's Life Continues, the latest memoir from legendary stage and screen producer Julian Schlossberg, is now available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook read by the author, from Amazon.



My First Book – Part 2 is another must-read for film, television, and theater enthusiasts alike. Julian Schlossberg is a Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and TV producer; a radio and TV host; and documentarian. With his latest memoir, Julian looks back on his six decades in show business with a cast of characters including friends and collaborators Mel Brooks, Charlton Heston, Warren Beatty, George C. Scott, Paddy Chayefsky, Elia Kazan, Arthur Penn, Mike Nichols, Elaine May, Zero Mostel, Woody Allen, Peter Falk, Jackie Mason, Danny Aiello, Eli Wallach, and F. Murray Abraham …to name a few. Written with engaging humor and behind-the-scenes, never-before-told anecdotes, you don’t need to have read Julian’s first book to love My First Book – Part 2.



The new memoir features a foreword by the Academy and Tony Award Winner Elaine May, and features chapters by Emmy Award winners Marlo Thomas, Renée Taylor and others who reflect on their collaborations and long friendships with this one-of-kind gentleman producer. (…They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)



“When I completed my first book, readers and journalists asked many questions about my career and my personal life. I suddenly realized just how many stories I never shared in my first book,” says Schlossberg. “The more I shared these stories, the more people seemed to engage. For me, these were just my recollections. But people seemed to be entertained. So I started to write these stories down. Then I had a chapter. Then two.. The mind is a funny thing: one story or event or idea leads to another. What was born was a new memoir.”

On August 13 at 1PM, a private release event for My First Book – Part 2, featuring Elaine May in conversation with Schlossberg at Sardi’s (234 W. 44th Street). The event will feature readings from the book by the author, and special guest appearances by award-winning actresses Carol Kane, Lee Grant, Renée Taylor, and five-time Tony Award winning director/choreographer Susan Stroman.

