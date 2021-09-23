Julia Murney Will Lead Site-Specific Production Of BABY This Year

Out of the Box Theatrics' site-specific production of the Broadway musical Baby, starring Julia Murney (Broadway's Wicked, Off-Broadway's The Wild Party) will play beginning this November!

The production, directed and choreographed by Mr. Paulini, will play from November 5, 2021 through December 12, 2021 in a 60-seat loft at Theatrelab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor). Opening night is Sunday, November 14. Tickets are on sale today at 9:00 AM at www.ootbtheatrics.com and at Ovation Tix.



With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and unexpectedly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood. The couples include two college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined not to give up; and middle-aged parents, previously looking forward to an empty nest when an unexpected night of passion lands them back where they started.



In addition to Ms. Murney, who plays Arlene, the cast also features Elizabeth Flemming (OOTB's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Owl and the Pussycat) as Lizzie, Johnny Link (National tour of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Danny, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Chicago's Hamilton) as Nicki, Robert H. Fowler (Broadway's The Producers, Beauty and the Beast) as Alan, Danielle Summons (National tours of Les Misérables, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pam, with ensemble roles played by Jorge Donoso (OOTB's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Weathervane's The Curious Incident..., Amadeus), Marisa Kirby (Weathervane's Bright Star, The Curious Incident...), and Jewell Noel (AMAS Musical Theatre's Hello, Dolly!).



Baby played a limited engagement at a midtown loft in December 2019, where the run was extended by popular demand. This return engagement will allow more theatregoers to experience the intimate production. In addition to Out of the Box Theatrics' mission of uplifting the voices of marginalized communities, the middle couple of Baby is now a same-sex partnership. Selected performances for Baby will be ASL interpreted and announced mid October. Joe Caverly is the director of sign language for the production.



The creative team for Baby will include music direction/supervision by Emily Marshall, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, and sound design/production management by W. Alan Waters and DimlyWit Productions.



Taeler Cyrus is associate director/choreographer, Minhui Lee is associate music director. Lee will also play keyboard with Amanda Ruzza on bass. Stage manager is Kara Procell. Assistant stage manager is Egypt Dixon. Associate costume designer is Hillary Jeffers; wardrobe supervisor is Gamalier Calderon. Anthony Anello is the writing advisor and Richard Maltby, Jr. is the director/writing consultant. Sam Wise is audio engineer. David Norwood is the general manager/Front of House manager; Matthew Kamen is the Front of House/GM Associate. Jacob Wahba is the production assistant.



The original Broadway production of Baby opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1983, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The smart and tuneful Maltby-Shire score has become a favorite of theatre fans over the years, including such songs as "I Want It All," "The Story Goes On," "I Chose Right," and "Patterns" (dropped from the original Broadway production, but reinstated here). Baby was based upon a story developed with Susan Yankowitz. The original Broadway production was directed by Richard Maltby, Jr., and was produced on Broadway by James B. Freydberg and Ivan Bloch, Kenneth John Productions Inc., and Suzanne J. Schwartz, in association with Manuscript Productions.



Tickets for Baby ($59.50-$109.50; premium $139.50) can be purchased at www.ootbtheatrics.com.