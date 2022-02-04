Julia Murney, Vicki Lewis, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith & More to Star in BETWEEN THE LINES

Producer Daryl Roth has announced initial casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines. The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Jake David Smith (Frozen), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia, Damn Yankees), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables) and Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party). Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines begins performances Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) for a strictly limited engagement.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's JugBand Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts. The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes(Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand) and music direction by Daniel Green (Almost Famous).

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Tickets range from $55 - $100. Visit www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com for tickets and more information. Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth at the Tony Kiser Theater and is not a Second Stage production.

The playing schedule for Between the Lines will be as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM. Please visit the website for the preview performance schedule.

BETWEEN THE LINES is co-produced by Elizabeth Armstrong, Andrew Paradis, Sullivan Entertainment and Tom Tuft.

BETWEEN THE LINES made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold-out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.

