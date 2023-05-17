Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims

In March of this year, the court ruled on Jujamcyn Theaters' fight for covid-related insurance coverage, ruling against the theatre and trimming Jujamcyn's case against another insurer, Pacific Indemnity Company, BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Now, in an update from Insurance Journal, both parties have voluntarily agreed to end their remaining litigation over the coverage claims.

Under the stipulation filed May 11, both Jujamcyn and Pacific will bear their own attorneys' fees and other costs.

Read the original story on Insurance Journal.

In August 2020, Jujamcyn sued Federal and Pacific, both of which are owned by insurance powerhouse Chubb. While Jujamcyn did not sue for a specific total amount, they alleged that the insurance policies together should have provided tens of millions of dollars in coverage.

Learn more about the full story in our Industry Insider piece from March 2023 here.