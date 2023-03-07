Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Industry Insight - by Cara Joy David
Click Here for More on Industry Insight - by Cara Joy David

Court Rules on Jujamcyn Theaters' Fight for Covid-Related Insurance Coverage

In August 2020 Jujamcyn sued Federal Insurance Company and Pacific Indemnity Company.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Jujamcyn Theaters' fight for Covid-related insurance coverage has suffered a mighty blow. A Court in the Southern District of New York, which is a federal court, decided against Jujamcyn in its lawsuit against Federal Insurance Company and trimmed Jujamcyn's case against another insurer, Pacific Indemnity Company.

In 2020, Jujamcyn found itself facing the same issue many theater owners and producers did: there was no theater. Many of these companies sought insurance coverage, which made sense, but some of the applications were met with denials or limited payouts.

In August 2020, Jujamcyn sued Federal and Pacific, both of which are owned by insurance powerhouse Chubb. While Jujamcyn did not sue for a specific total amount, they alleged that the insurance policies together should have provided tens of millions of dollars in coverage.

Jujamcyn's Federal insurance policy was an "all-risk" property insurance policy that provided coverage for losses that "result from direct physical loss or damage" and that are "the direct result of direct physical loss or damage to property." The policy didn't have an exception for communicable diseases and Jujamcyn argued that because Covid can adhere to surfaces or be suspended in the air that amounted to physical damage. Federal denied the claim. The Court sided with Federal. Citing precedent, the Court said basically that Jujamcyn hadn't adequately alleged "physical damage." The Court, therefore, held Jujamcyn did not have a legitimate case against Federal. Jujamcyn can appeal, but, as of now, it has lost. No discovery, no further argument. This is a major setback for the theater chain, because the implication in the complaint it filed was that it was expecting significantly more money from Federal than Pacific.

Jujamcyn's claims against Pacific were a little different than its claims against Federal. Pacific sold Jujamcyn "Performance Disruption" insurance and there was clearly a performance disruption. But there was still an issue. The policy was capped at $250,000 for each loss. Jujamcyn, which was the sole signatory on the contract, argued that this should apply per theater, which would amount to five payments of $250,000 each. Pacific only awarded $250,000 overall, leaving Jujamcyn to believe it was shorted $1 million. Pacific argued that it was right because Covid was one single pandemic, leading to a single loss. Here the Court said the term "each loss" was "ambiguous" and is allowing the case to proceed. In other words, the Court said it can't decide for one side or the other right now. Both sides will be able to get discovery on Jujamcyn's claim that Pacific breached the contract between the two of them--and there may eventually even be a trial (though that is highly unlikely). However, while the Court said the "breach of contract" claim against Pacific could proceed, the Court dismissed two other related claims Jujamcyn brought against Pacific.

This is only one Covid-related case pending that impacts the Broadway world. During the pandemic, many shows reportedly received large insurance payouts. This included COME FROM AWAY, COMPANY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and HADESTOWN. But others weren't as lucky, thanks to different carriers or simply different policies.

Those that are following pandemic-related legal news might remember there was recently a decision in a case the producers of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL filed against Chubb. A few months ago an appellate court affirmed a lower court ruling allowing the case to proceed to discovery. The policy and arguments were very different in that case. Chubb argued that the case should be dismissed because its policy had an exclusion which barred losses from a communicable disease that causes restrictions on people's movement, or the issuance of travel advisory or warnings, imposed "by any national or international body or agency." TINA argued that its closings was the result of orders by New York state and New York City, not the federal government. The court bought that and refused to dismiss the complaint, so that case is ongoing as well.

The producers of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD have also sued in New York State Court over denied insurance coverage. The producers sued certain underwriters at Lloyd's, London complaining that the "communicable disease" exception in its contract does not apply. That case is not as far along as the others--a motion to dismiss is still pending.

Overseas, International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of theater owner Ambassador Theatre Group (which recently announced a merger with Jujamcyn), is suing its insurer Allianz for Covid coverage. Other major Broadway landlords have not taken such public action against their insurers.

Will any of the theaters or producers ultimately succeed? Only time will tell.



Related Stories
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic Photo
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic
Broadway’s one-man A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Jefferson Mays definitely managed magic. It is a rare show that leads even Broadway regulars to leave the theater going: “How did they do that?” BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and some others have managed, but not many. This show did.
How Female Playwrights Are Making the Industry Better Photo
How Female Playwrights Are Making the Industry Better
Other than a handful of playwrights 30 and under, all the playwrights spoken to for this piece believe their sex has impacted their careers in the theater. Women feel that they have trouble getting in the room and being taken seriously once there. But there is something more, a sense that when things get really bad -- beyond mansplaining bad -- there aren't many people to turn to in the theater.
Where Are All of the Female Theatre Critics? Photo
Where Are All of the Female Theatre Critics?
In this, the second installment in our series on women playwrights, the playwrights speak about critical interpretation of their work and the lack of powerful female critics. Please read Part I here, which discusses the more general issues female playwrights face.
Stage Dooring (Re)Halted on Broadway; When Might It Be Back? Photo
Stage Dooring (Re)Halted on Broadway; When Might It Be Back?
Stage dooring. Fans love it. Actors are split, and were even before the pandemic. And then the pandemic hit. When Broadway returned, stage dooring did not. It was seen as too big a risk. But when New York County had a low community level of COVID-19 transmission, it was back. Read more about stage dooring in the Industry Insight here!

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New Y... (read more about this author)


WOLF PLAY's Wall of Free PropsWOLF PLAY's Wall of Free Props
March 6, 2023

When walking into MCC Theater to see Hansol Jung‘s WOLF PLAY, you are greeted by very little on the floor where the action will take place—a couch, a table, some balloons—but yet an entire wall chock full of stuff. Where did the stuff come from? Some came from part productions the team members have worked on, but much of it came from NYC.
PARADE Protesters Bring Growing Antisemitism to the StreetsPARADE Protesters Bring Growing Antisemitism to the Streets
February 27, 2023

In some ways, it was a surprise that antisemites took to the streets last week to demonstrate outside of PARADE. We don't see that sort of thing outside a Broadway show. We don't typically see it at all in New York City. But, if you were paying attention--and, as a member of an Anti-Defamation League NextGeneration Advisory Board, I have been--you would know that antisemitic sentiment is increasingly spilling onto the streets.
Broadway Producing Heavyweight Hal Luftig Company Declares BankruptcyBroadway Producing Heavyweight Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy
February 20, 2023

As last year wound to a close, the Hal Luftig Company, Inc. (which I'll call the 'Company' for short), well-known producer Hal Luftig's theatrical production company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In layman’s terms, the goal is to come out of bankruptcy with a payment plan which will enable the Company to pay off its debts on a set schedule. Meanwhile, Luftig continues to produce.
The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name)The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name)
February 13, 2023

On October 7, 2022--a mere three days before 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards were supposed to take place at the Apollo Theater--the Antonyos were canceled. The related press release was light on details. Rumors swirled. Broadway Black founder Drew Shade, who originally conceived of the awards in 2020, stayed silent publicly.
How INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy JamesHow INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy James
February 6, 2023

Brian d'Arcy James is Tony eligible this season for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in INTO THE WOODS. But he didn't perform on INTO THE WOODS on what appeared to be the revival's opening night, July 10, as required by the Tony rules for eligibility. So how is he eligible? The Broadway League allowed the show to change its opening night after the fact.
share