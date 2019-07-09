Juilliard Historical Performance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 2019-20 Season

Juilliard Historical Performance, the school's graduate-level, full-tuition scholarship program for early music enters its 10th anniversary season with a full schedule of concerts and tours. Its primary period-instrument ensemble, Juilliard415, will be working with distinguished artists Paul Agnew, Kristian Bezuidenhout, William Christie, Richard Egarr, Nicholas McGegan, Robert Mealy, Rachel Podger, and Masaaki Suzuki, and making his Juilliard415 debut, Pablo Heras-Casado. The season also features international appearances in Paris at the Philharmonie de Paris and in Germany at the Göttingen Handel Festival as well as a second tour of New Zealand.

The season opens with artist in residence Richard Egarr, music director of the Academy of Ancient Music and music director designate of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, conducting Juilliard415 in celebratory works by Handel and Avison/Scarlatti on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 7:30pm in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.



Masaaki Suzuki, principal guest conductor for Yale Schola Cantorum and founder of Bach Collegium Japan, returns to conduct Juilliard415 and Yale Schola Cantorum in an all-Telemann program on Friday, November 1, 2019, in New Haven and Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 7:30pm in NYC at Alice Tully Hall. The program features the Overture in D Major, TWV 55:D23 and the rarely performed oratorio about the Day of Judgement, Der Tag des Gerichts, TWV 6:8.



The latest iteration of Juilliard415's side-by-side collaboration with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif., when Nicholas McGegan conducts the ensembles in works by Bach, Vivaldi, and Rameau.



Making his debut with Juilliard415 will be conductor Pablo Heras-Casado, principal guest conductor at Teatro Real in Madrid and director of the Granada Festival, who will lead a program inspired by the Spanish Baroque, with works by Boccherini, Juan Marcolini, and Francesco Geminiani, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall.



In celebration of Les Arts Florissants' 40th season and Juilliard Historical Performance's 10th season, Juilliard415 joins forces with Les Arts Florissants at the Philharmonie de Paris for two festive programs led by conductor William Christie, Juilliard Historical Performance artist in residence, and conductor Paul Agnew. The program on Saturday, December 21, 2019, "Baroque Odyssey," features the music of Rameau, Purcell, Lully, and Charpentier, and on Sunday, December 22, 2019, an all-Handel program includes a large-scale performance of Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351, and Water Music, HWV 348-350.



Historical Performance's spring semester opens on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall with Nicholas McGegan conducting a program featuring Juilliard415 and the Juilliard Orchestra. The concert begins with Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and the New York premiere of Sweet Pulcinella, an arrangement of the original source material that inspired Stravinsky's ballet, Pulcinella, by faculty member Gonzalo X. Ruiz, followed by the Juilliard Orchestra performing Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks and Pulcinella Suite.



Nicholas McGegan, a fixture of the 2019-20 season, returns to conduct a concert version of Handel's Rinaldo, HWV 7, with Juilliard415 and singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall. Rinaldo will be taken on tour to Germany's Göttingen Handel Festival, where Juilliard415 makes its debut on Thursday, May 30, 2020, followed by a performance on June 2, 2020, at SPOT/De Oosterpoort in Groningen, Holland.



Juilliard415's robust international schedule includes a 10-concert tour in early March 2020 to New Zealand led by violinist and director Robert Mealy and Juilliard415. The program, "Baroque Invention: A Tale of Two Countries," explores the birth of the Baroque tradition in France and Italy, and includes a world premiere written for Juilliard415 by New Zealand composer Gillian Whitehead. Stateside, Juilliard415 will present this program as part of the Music Before 1800 season at Corpus Christi Church in Manhattan on Sunday, April 19, 2020.



Violinist Rachel Podger, Juilliard Historical Performance artist in residence, returns to lead Juilliard415 in a Shakespeare-themed program featuring music by Jeremiah Clarke, John Banister, Henry Purcell, and Thomas Arne, as well as Shakespeare readings by actors from the Juilliard Drama Division on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall with a performance in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, March 30, 2020.



Fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout, artistic director of the Freiburger Barockorchester and principal guest director with The English Concert, returns to headline a mini festival celebrating the music of C.P.E. Bach on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 3pm in Alice Tully Hall. Members of Juilliard415 will also perform a C.P.E. Bach chamber music program on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3pm at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, as part of the Music on Madison series.

Free Lunchtime Concerts at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Tuesdays at Twelve



Juilliard Historical Performance continues its free lunchtime concert series, Tuesdays at Twelve, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (65th Street and Central Park West). The hour-long concerts take place on Tuesdays at noon (dates to be announced) and feature chamber music performed on period instruments. The 110-year-old church is the home of the celebrated Bach Vespers series. These concerts are free, and no tickets are required. The series is an extension of Juilliard's long-running, free lunchtime performance series that takes place during the school year on Wednesdays in Alice Tully Hall.



Residencies and master classes are an important part of the Juilliard Historical Performance program and give Juilliard musicians a chance to work closely with a who's who list of early music specialists. (Master classes to be announced at a later date.)



Juilliard's full-scholarship Historical Performance program was established and endowed in 2009 by the generous support of Bruce and Suzie Kovner.

2019-20 Juilliard Historical Performance

Calendar of Events



Friday, October 11, 2019, 7:30pm, Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Juilliard415

Richard Egarr, Conductor

George Frideric HANDEL Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 3, No. 2

HANDEL Concerto grosso in A Minor, Op. 6, No. 4

AVISON/SCARLATTI Concerto grosso in A Major, No. 1

HANDEL Concerto grosso in G Major, Op. 6, No. 1

HANDEL Organ Concerto in F Major, Op. 4, No. 5

HANDEL Concerto grosso in G Major, Op. 3, No. 3

AVISON/SCARLATTI Concerto grosso in D Minor, No. 3



Friday, November 1, 2019, New Haven

Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard415

Yale Schola Cantorum

Masaaki Suzuki, Conductor

All-Telemann Program

Overture in D Major, TWV 55:D23

Der Tag des Gerichts, TWV 6:8



Sunday, November 10, 2019, Berkeley, California

Juilliard415 and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, Conductor

J.S. BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

BACH Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major, BWV 1066

VIVALDI Violin Concerto for Double Orchestra

RAMEAU Suite from Castor et Pollux



Friday, November 22, 2019, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard415

Pablo Heras-Casado, Conductor

Spanish Baroque program with works by Boccherini, Juan Marcolini, and Francesco Geminiani.



Saturday, December 21, 2019, Philharmonie de Paris

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Les Arts Florissants and the 10th Anniversary of Juilliard Historical Performance

Juilliard415 and Les Arts Florissants

William Christie and Paul Agnew, Conductors

"Baroque Odyssey"



Sunday, December 22, 2019, Philharmonie de Paris

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Les Arts Florissants and the 10th Anniversary of Juilliard Historical Performance

Juilliard415 and Les Arts Florissants

William Christie and Paul Agnew, Conductors

All-Handel Program

Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351

Water Music, HWV 348-350



Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard415 and the Juilliard Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, Condctor

J.S. BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

Gonzalo X. RUIZ Sweet Pulcinella (New York premiere)

STRAVINSKY Dumbarton Oaks

STRAVINSKY Pulcinella Suite



Monday, February 17, 2020, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard415 and Singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts

Nicholas McGegan, Conductor

HANDEL Rinaldo, HWV 7 (concert version)



Early March 2020 - New Zealand Tour

Robert Mealy, Violin and Director

George Frideric HANDEL Overture to Il trionfo del tempo

Jean-Baptiste Lully Suite from Thésée

Antonio VIVALDI Concerto in D Major for two violins and two cellos, RV 564

Arcangelo CORELLI Concerto grosso in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8

Gillian WHITEHEAD (world premiere)

Jean-Phillipe RAMEAU Suite from Dardanus



Saturday, March 28, 2020, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall

Monday, March 30, 2020, Buffalo, New York, Slee Hall (chamber music)

Juilliard415

Rachel Podger, Violin and Director

Music by Jeremiah Clarke, Matthew Locke, Pelham Humphrey, John Banister, Henry Purcell, J.C. Smith, Thomas Arne, and Thomas Chilcot, as well as Shakespeare readings by actors from Juilliard's Drama Division



Sunday, April 19, 2020, Corpus Christi Church, 529 West 121st Street, NYC

Music Before 1800

Juilliard415

Robert Mealy, Violin and Director

"Baroque Invention: A Tale of Two Countries" birth of the Baroque tradition in France and Italy, and includes a world premiere written for Juilliard415 by New Zealand composer Gillian Whitehead.



Saturday, April 25, 2020, 3pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard415

Kristian Bezuidenhout, Fortepiano and Director

All-C.P.E. Bach Program

A string symphony from Wq 182

Cello Concerto in A Major, Wq 172

Concerto for Harpsichord and Fortepiano, Wq 47

Hamburg Symphonies from Wq 183



Sunday, April 26, 2020, 3pm, Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 921 Madison Avenue, NYC

Juilliard415

C.P.E. Bach Program



Thursday, May 28, 2020, Göttingen Handel Festival

Juilliard415 and Singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts

Nicholas McGegan, Conductor

HANDEL Rinaldo, HWV 7 (concert version)



Tickets for Juilliard Historical Performance concerts in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater and concerts in Paul Hall are $20 ($10 for full-time students with a valid ID) and will be available September 19, 2019, at juilliard.edu/calendar or in person at the Juilliard Box Office.



Tickets for Alice Tully Hall concerts are $20 and will be available September 19, 2019, at juilliard.edu/calendar, through CenterCharge at (212) 721-6500, or at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office. Full-time students with valid ID may purchase tickets for $10, only at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office.



Ticket information for off-campus, including national and international tours, may be obtained on venue websites.





