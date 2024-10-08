Judy Kuhn and Adam Chanler-Berat Will Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rhinebeck Writers Retreat announced that 4-time Tony Award-nominee Judy Kuhn (LES MISERABLES, CHESS, SHE LOVES ME, FUN HOME) and Adam Chanler-Berat (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, AMÉLIE) will host their annual fundraising gala "Songs of our Summer from Rhinebeck to Chelsea" at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 18 at 6:30pm. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, and a concert of selections from new musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat this year. Performers will be announced in a few weeks.

The early bird price is $450 until November 4. There are discounts for guests under 40 and VIP packages available. Gala tickets can be purchased at www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2024-gala

Created in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides weeklong residencies for musical theatre writers to focus solely on writing their musicals in the Hudson Valley. Triple R gives one team two readings and a residency to accelerate the development of their musical. Many musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat have received world premieres: A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGRA NATION at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD at East West Players (CA); MEXODUS at Baltimore Center Stage (MD) and TL; DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX at Diversionary Theatre (CA). OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts won the 2024 Olivier award and is opening on Broadway in February 2025.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's programs receive major funding from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation in honor of Geoffrey Johnson, and The National Foundation for Musical Theatre. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Paul Feuerman and Bruce Grivetti, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, and Steve and Paula Reynolds. www.rhinebeckwriters.org