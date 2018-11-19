Judi Dench Will Receive the Richard Harris Outstanding Contribution Award at the British International Film Awards

Add another award to her long list! According to Variety, Dame Judi Dench will be honored with the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution to British film at the upcoming British International Film Awards.

"It has been my absolute privilege to spend almost 60 years working in the British film industry, one of the most vibrant and creative homes for filmmakers in the world," Dench said. "To be recognized with this award, which bears the name of the great Richard Harris and counts some of my favorite actors and actresses amongst its past recipients, is a source of deep pride and a very special honor."

The BIFA ceremony takes place Dec. 2 in London. Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" leads the nominations, as well as "American Animals" and "You Were Never Really Here."

Read more on Variety, including the full list of nominations.

It was recently reported that Dench will take on the role of Old Deuteronomy in the upcoming Cats film.

Dench is one of the country's best-known and well-loved actors. She made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company and her career has encompassed award-winning work for the RSC and National Theatre as well as a glittering screen career. Her film roles include Queen Victoria in MRS BROWN, M in the Bond series and Elizabeth I in SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE, for which she won an Oscar.

Dench's Broadway credits include Into the Woods, Amy's View, King Henry V, and Twelfth Night. She has appeared in London's West End in Cabaret, The Good Companions, A Little Night Music, and Peter and Alice.

