Joy Woods to Perform at 54 Below on New Year's Eve

54 BELOW will ring in the New Year with Broadway rising star Joy Woods on December 31 at 11pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Oct 24 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Oct 30 at 12pm.

Say goodbye to 2025 and ring in the New Year at 54 Below with Tony Award nominee Joy Woods! After dazzling audiences as Louise in Broadway’s Gypsy, Joy is stepping out from under her rock to share the highs, the lows, and the hilarious chaos of her 25th year around the sun—the ultimate 21st-century quarter-life crisis. Join her for an electric evening of song, laughter, bubbles, and pure Joy. Midnight never looked so good!

Joy Woods is a Chicago-born, New York–based performer who has quickly established herself as one of Broadway’s rising stars. She received a 2025 Tony Award® nomination for her performance as Louise in the Broadway revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, and most recently starred in London’s 30th Anniversary Concert of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World.

Joy made her professional debut at 19 as Chiffon in the 2019 Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, and later returned to the show in the leading role of Audrey. In 2022, she made her Broadway debut in SIX as Catherine Parr. She gained widespread attention for her breakout performance as Middle Allie in the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Notebook. Her powerful rendition of the song “My Days” became a viral sensation, amassing millions of views on TikTok and 10 million streams on Spotify. Other stage credits include performances at Classic Stage Company, New York City Center, and regional theatres across the US.

Renowned for her powerhouse voice and captivating presence, she is committed to telling stories that center women of color and expand the emotional vocabulary of contemporary musical theater.