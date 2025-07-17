Joshua Keen to Present PASTEL FEELINGS Film Screening at the Off The Lane Performance Loft

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for the world-premiere screening of Pastel Feelings: a dance film series exploring the emotional evolution of life post-heartbreak, directed and choreographed by Broadway's Joshua Keen (The Book of Mormon), and produced as a collaboration between Next Stop Creatives and Off The Lane.

Told through movement, each chapter captures a different stage of heartache, nostalgia, self-doubt, and renewal. Designed as a complete and immersive journey, Pastel Feelings weaves emotion with color-each film bathed in a subtle pastel hue reflecting its tone. A recurring choreographic motif ties the series together: dancing with someone who isn't there. The company features Joshua Keen, Olivia Lacie Andrews (Sunset Boulevard), Sarah Santos, Carly Grissom, Candace Hatakeyama, Duncan Smith, Melody Rose (The Outsiders), and Haoyi Wen.

The film screening will take place on August 2nd and 3rd at 8:30pm at the Off The Lane Performance Loft (Meaux Space) in Chelsea, NYC. The screening is preceded by a cocktail hour and interactive gallery experience, where the Off The Lane Performance Loft will be transformed to reflect the aesthetic and thematic world of Pastel Feelings.

Ticket Link: https://offthelane.org/events/

Running Time: 25 minutes

Gallery Experience: Open 30 minutes prior to film screening and 1 hour after film screening