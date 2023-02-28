Joshua Bell And Daniil Trifonov Postpone Carnegie Hall Recital Scheduled For Tomorrow, February 28

Carnegie Hall today announced that violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Daniil Trifonov must regrettably postpone their Carnegie Hall recital scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 as Mr. Bell has tested positive for COVID-19.

This all-star duo recital has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The program will include works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Bloch, and Franck. Tickets for the February 28 recital will be honored on May 30.

Ticketholders with any questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.



With a career that has spanned almost four decades, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era. Having performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, Mr. Bell continues to maintain engagements as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and conductor, while serving as music director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Grammy Award-winning pianist and Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, Daniil Trifonov is a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer, whose performances-combining consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth-are a perpetual source of wonder to audiences and critics alike.

While both Joshua Bell and Daniil Trifonov have each made frequent appearances at Carnegie Hall, their May 30 recital will mark the first time they have performed together at the Hall.



Program Information

Tuesday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Joshua Bell, Violin

Daniil Trifonov, Piano

BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12

PROKOFIEV Violin Sonata No. 1

BLOCH "Nigun" from Baal Shem

FRANCK Violin Sonata in A Majo

This performance is sponsored by Bank of America.



Tickets, starting at $70, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or online at carnegiehall.org. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled February 28 recital will be honored at the May 30 performance. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

For performances presented by Carnegie Hall taking place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weill Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts.

For the most up-to-date information about health and safety guidelines, please visit carnegiehall.org/SafetyChecklist.

Photo Credit: Joshua Bell by Phillip Knott, Daniil Trifonov by Dario Acosta / DG