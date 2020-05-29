Josh Groban To Present Virtual Livestream Concert, June 27
Renowned singer Josh Groban has announced that he will host a special livestream concert June 27 on his website!
Check out his announcement here:
Hey all! I'm performing a special intimate livestream concert on June 27th at https://t.co/rt0xDgZDj1. I've never done anything like this and in these strange days I'm so thrilled to do any kind of concert for you - this will be one for the books for sure. More info below! - JG pic.twitter.com/PeYIJwQTwq- Josh Groban (@joshgroban) May 29, 2020
2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the TONY AWARDS to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.
