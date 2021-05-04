Josh Groban Joins Lineup of YPC's Virtual Gala Benefit Concert, May 10

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced that Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has joined the line-up of performers slated to appear at its 2021 Virtual Gala.

After spending a year in insolation, YPC youth are bursting with energy and have summoned all of their collective creativity to help curate a virtual gala that will deliver a star-studded, lively, fast-paced, fully choreographed and perfectly pitched event, captured and filmed with six cameras throughout New York City. The annual gala, which will be live streamed on Monday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET, is the chorus's largest fundraiser and helps to support its year-round programs for more than 2,000 children in New York City and beyond.

The 2021 gala will also honor famed pianist Lang Lang as YPC's Artistic Honoree in recognition of his achievements and contribution to the arts as a pianist, educator and philanthropist.

Other event highlights will include a vast range of new choral arrangements, from songs by Beyoncé to the Beatles, composers David Lang to Yuka Honda, and from YPC Artist in Residence Gordon Getty. Sweeping across five locations around New York City - from Brooklyn to Harlem to Washington Heights - it will showcase Covid-compliant filming with lively vignettes including guest appearances by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and director Michael Imperioli, Broadway and film actor and singer Norm Lewis, Broadway actress, singer and YPC alum Aneesa Folds, and a surprise special appearance by an Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Participating A-List artists have generously donated their time because of their belief in music education and the positive impact music has had in shaping their lives, a continued celebration of YPC's theme this year, In the Key of Love.

"This year's gala is particularly significant given the moment we are in," said YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez. "The pandemic further confirmed how powerful music and art can be in the hands of our young people. What they have done in isolation is a testament to their resilience and they are an inspiration to our program. We are honored to have an artist of Josh Groban's caliber be a part of this meaningful event that celebrates YPC's work and honors our young choristers."

Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums (over 35 million sold worldwide) and electrifying live performances. He has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, and starred on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade". Over the past year Groban released his latest album Harmony, a collection of timeless songs, and has performed a series of intimate concerts livestreamed to audiences all over the world. He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

Over the past 12 months, YPC asked its choristers to turn the cameras on themselves and make music from their homes, balconies, backyards, and throughout New York City. The 2021 Virtual Gala will showcase nearly 600 artists while giving viewers an engaging and inspiring look at YPC's groundbreaking program that is internationally renowned for its innovative diversity model and artistic excellence. Celebrated for medal-winning performances all over the world, YPC is one of the most highly acclaimed choruses in the world.

The Gala will be live streamed here on Monday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. General admission tickets are $50. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

For more information about YPC, please visit ypc.org.