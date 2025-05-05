Josh Groban Hopes to Return to Broadway in the Future: 'I Love It So Much'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With two Broadway musicals under his belt, Josh Groban isn't done yet. While promoting his new retrospective album Gems, the multi-platinum performer told TalkShopLive that he hopes to return to the New York stage in the future.

"I would love to go back to Broadway. Broadway, off Broadway- I just wanna do theater. I love it so much. I've been so lucky to have done two shows on Broadway that have done really well and were really artistically challenging and rewarding for me."

Groban also talked about a prospective new album of musical theater songs, which would follow his 2015 album Stages. "Since then, I've done two Broadway shows, so I feel like I'm ready to do 'Stages 2'..."

In terms of future albums, he also noted that he is interested in doing a duets album at some point: “There's a lot of people that I've just idolized for a really long time. People like Yo-Yo Ma. I would love to sing with some of the amazing singers of today, like Adele and Sam Smith… Ariana Grande, I’d love to blend voices with. I’ve been very lucky. I've sung with just so many of my heroes over the last many years. I'll probably release a duets album."

Last week, Groban released his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, via Reprise Records. The 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, “Be Alright” and “Open Hands.” Gems also shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE.

Later this year, he will grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights, on September 5 and 6. These shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski