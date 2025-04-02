Josh Gad, Ashley Park, & Daveed Diggs Starring in New Film A TREE FELL IN THE WOODS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway alums Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, and Ashley Park, along with Alexandra Daddario, will all appear in the new film A Tree Fell in the Woods, written and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick in her directorial feature debut. The movie just completed production, according to Variety.

A Tree Fell in the Woods is described as "a surrealistic drama" and “The Breakfast Club for adults," with a plot that follows a pair of couples "whose relationships take a swift turn on New Year’s Eve after a tree unexpectedly falls in the woods." The movie is produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman and co-produced by Sammy Rosenthal for 51 Entertainment. A release date has yet to be announced.

Daveed Diggs originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Josh Gad is known for his roles on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Gutenberg! The Musical, in addition to his onscreen and voice roles, which include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the Frozen franchise, and more.

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.