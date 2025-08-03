Jonathan Groff Received Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Groff, currently in Just in Time on Broadway, has received his honorary doctarate of fine arts! The doctorate was given by Franklin and Marshall College after a performance. See the video!

Sue Fisher, Groff's first drama teacher, was the one to present the award to him. When he received the award, Groff said, "This is a total surprise. I’m so honored, I’m so thrilled, and I just want to say before we go, that teachers are everything."

About Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff (Franklin) is a talented Emmy and two-time Tony Award nominee. Groff recently co-starred opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections. The film, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, released in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday December 22nd.

On Monday November 15, 2021, Groff reunited with the entire original Broadway cast and band of Spring Awakening for a one-night-only, sold-out, 15th anniversary reunion concert, which benefitted The Actors Fund. The reunion concert was the subject of the HBO documentary, "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," produced by Groff, his castmate Lauren Pritchard and Radical Media. The documentary is available to stream on HBO Max.

In the summer of 2015, Groff originated the role as King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning production of Hamilton on Broadway. The musical, which began Off-Broadway and tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including “Best Musical." Groff also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance, and the cast won a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award for the original cast recording. The Emmy Award-winning film adaptation of the Broadway musical is currently streaming on Disney+. Groff also received an individual Emmy Award nomination for his performance in this film.

Photo Credit: Nicole Rosky