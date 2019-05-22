Jonathan Burke, Nick Rashad Burroughs, And Alex Newell to Perform At Founding Families Gala

Mission Society of New York City will hold its 96th annual Founding Families Gala to support programs that provide young people with a path towards economic opportunity on Monday, June 3, 2019.

The Gala will be held at CAPITALE, at 130 Bowery in Lower Manhattan, starting with a cocktail reception at 6:30 PM, followed by a dinner and program at 7:30 PM. Delivering the keynote address will be Gregory Worrell, President of Scholastic Education. This year's Gala will feature music, dance, and a ceremony with awards being presented to:

Scientist Philson Warner & Cornell University Cooperative Extension

Grammy Nominee Alex Newell

This year's Gala Co-Chairs are Katrina Peebles, Stanley H. Rumbough, and Jean Shafiroff. Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller are this year's Honorary Chairs.

The Gala will feature musical performances by Broadway stars Jonathan Burke, Nick Rashad Burroughs, and Alex Newell, the first-ever recipient of Mission's Youth Trailblazer gala award. Comedian Dana Goldberg will be the gala's special guest host.

To purchase tickets to the event and learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: foundingfamilies.org/.

Since 1812, the Mission Society of New York City (Mission) has provided services and programming for over 6.5 million youth and families in New York City's most underserved communities. Throughout the course of our history, Mission has worked to end intergenerational poverty by providing transformative educational opportunities for the city's most vulnerable youth.

Mission administers interactive after school Out-of-School time (OST) learning, summer enrichment, as well as college and career development programs to nearly 4,000 of the most vulnerable students at 11 of our existing New York City public school sites. In addition, Mission actively engages parents and guardians, provides support for local schoolteachers, and prioritizes the professional development of our own staff - nearly 60% of whom are from the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.nycmissionsociety.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





