Jonah Bokaer Choreography Premieres CANTO XII (MINOTAUR GAMES) in Bushwick for NYC Pride 2025

In a return to its creative roots, Jonah Bokaer Choreography (JBC) will present the world premiere of Canto XII (Minotaur Games) during New York City Pride 2025, offering ten performances at the company's original home, Chez Bushwick. This marks JBC’s 75th work, and its first full return season to the venue since the pandemic. Performances will run throughout June at 304 Boerum Street, in the heart of Bushwick.

Quietly securing a new ten-year lease on the Chez Bushwick property he founded at age 20, Tunisian-American choreographer Jonah Bokaer now stages his latest work as both an act of artistic renewal and community celebration. Canto XII (Minotaur Games) is dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community and explores themes of queer embodiment, mythology, memory, and resistance—with a particular tribute to the lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub tragedy.

The work draws inspiration from Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, particularly the 12th canto where Dante and Virgil encounter the Minotaur. Bokaer reimagines the myth through a queer, digital lens, weaving in visual choreography, layered dramaturgy, and an original score contributed anonymously by Pulse-affiliated DJs. The score, titled Un-Disco Me, pulses with queer joy, rage, and sensuality—channeling the nightclub as both sanctuary and battleground.

Staged without intermission, Canto XII is a 60-minute immersion in movement, visuals, and sound. The work is performed by a multi-ethnic ensemble of dancers, including Angel Glasby, Isaiah João, Raymond Pinto, Cecilia Whalen, and Jonah Bokaer himself, who also designed the production’s visuals and integrated technology. Subtle environmental upgrades—sunset lighting, air cooling, seating, and spatial perspective—further enhance the audience experience. Each dancer is a longtime collaborator and reflects the communities served by the Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation (JBAF), which continues to prioritize inclusion and representation.

The significance of this season is magnified by the recent ten-year lease extension for Chez Bushwick, achieved through coordinated efforts by the organization’s Board of Directors and supporters. Brandon McNamee, Esq., newly appointed board member and a prominent immigration lawyer, praised the renewal as a critical step in preserving safe spaces for diverse artistic voices. “Now more than ever, we stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and promote the transformative power of performances that embody their lived experiences,” McNamee stated.

Founded in 2002, Jonah Bokaer Choreography has toured internationally, often 35 weeks a year prior to the pandemic. The company has remained both artistically and economically resilient, pioneering innovations in dance, visual media, and socially engaged programming. This season’s performances mark a revival of local programming and reconnection with audiences across New York City.

Canto XII (Minotaur Games) is made possible by support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Prospect Hill Foundation, the JBC Board of Directors, and a discretionary award from the Ford Foundation’s Freedom of Expression program, under the leadership of Darren Walker.

Performances will be held at Chez Bushwick, located at 304 Boerum Street, #23, Brooklyn, NY 11206. The venue is accessible via the L Train to Morgan Avenue (rear exit, one block left). Tickets are available at www.jonahbokaer.net or by phone at 718-418-4405 during box office hours (5:00–8:30 p.m.).

Run time is one hour with no intermission. While youth-friendly, the performance is best suited for ages 18 and up. Audience members may also reserve spots for After Dinners celebrating the NYC recovery of JBC and its dancers.