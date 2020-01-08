Jon Cryer and more will lead True Stories at the Cherry Lane Theatre, April 28 to May 17, 2020.

The cast also includes Linda Manning (Perfect Love), Brian Sheridan (I Was A Hot Monk), Abby Stokes (A Good Girl Doesn't), And Steve Wruble (Escape From Daddyland).

In a trip to Hell and back... a struggling actor decides God wants him to be a monk; a woman's birth is the result of 1960's wild key parties, martinis, and Manhattans leaving her with one burning question: Who is her biological father?; a psychiatrist divorces his wife and religion to find his authentic self only to learn that escaping daddy issues is more daunting; a girl from out West finds that the search for perfect love has turned her into a wandering, reckless cowboy; and an actor goes back to his roots after a career that has been a series of encounters of escalating surreality. These are stories told with heart, humor, and the searing honesty that can only happen when your past catches up with you and all that is left is the truth.

Directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Grammy nominee Gretchen Cryer, TRUE STORIES offers five unique solo shows staged Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre. During each performance, discover a poignant tale of truth delivered through the words of the person who lived it. No topic is off limits, from overcoming sexual abuse to uncovering parental adultery and grappling with spiritual identity.

For nearly a decade, Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly TRUE STORIES. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre - a treasure in Greenwich Village.

"The journey I've gone on with each of the playwrights and performers has been full of surprising twists and turns," explains Gretchen Cryer. "When you dig deep, like we have, each unveiling of more information re-routes the piece. It's a very exciting process that requires great courage and flexibility. Not everyone is up for the task. These five are, and we've had a wonderful time developing these shows together. Needless to say, working with my son, Jonny, as he makes his maiden voyage into this kind of theatre is another dream come true."

Executive producer MICHAEL PINNEY shares, "I was thrilled when Gretchen Cryer asked me to produce this piece. I've spent the last 30 years in and out of the theater in myriad capacities and am very gratified to be able to put that experience to good use here. We're so lucky to have five gifted storytellers under the guidance of an industry legend. All of our performers have unique stories, and Gretchen has helped craft each story into five compelling evenings of theater. To see Jon and Gretchen working together for the first time in such an intimate way about Jon's love of the theater, where his mother has spent her life, is a magical experience."

Tickets are available at the Cherry Lane Theatre box office and online. For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit truestoriesplay.com.





