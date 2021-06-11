Join the JUNETEENTH JUBILEE Next Weekend, Friday, June 18!

On Friday, June 18 join a FREE Juneteenth Jubilee! This interactive music festival will trace the development of Jazz from its African roots to its birth in New Orleans, its flourishing in the Harlem Renaissance, and its impact during the Civil Rights Movement and the current Black Lives Matter movement.

The program will engage the audience throughout with dancing, singing, and most of all, making music together! The fun will include tap dancing, African drumming, New Orleans-style parades, poetry readings, drag queen storytime, make-your-own maraca and Juneteenth Flag stations, and much more!

This event is produced by Alphonso Horne and Marija Abney. Horne has performed with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Rihanna, Jon Batiste, and more.

This event is presented by Little Mozart Foundation, Greenwich House Music School, Soapbox Presents, and Ars Nova.

Details and RSVP at www.littlemozartfoundation.org.