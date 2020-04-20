Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
Today we discuss the Al Hirschfeld Theatre!
Book lovers, theater nerds and anyone looking for a way to (digitally) connect with people outside the walls of your own of your apartment while social distancing need look no further! BroadwayWorld is introducing... BroadwayWorld Book Club!
We are all looking for ways remain engaged and connected to one another, and what better way to do that than reading about, and coming together to discuss, the topic that we all love most: theater. Here's how it works...
Everyone is welcome, and all are encouraged to participate. We will be selecting theater-related books for the BroadwayWorld Book Club to read and discuss via the BroadwayWorld Message Board.
The first BroadwayWorld Book Club selection is Jennifer Ashley Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway Volume 1. Tepper has just released the first volume of the book for free on Kindle!
Prompts and questions related to each chapter of the book will be posted to the BroadwayWorld Message Board weekly to encourage conversation between one another and to get the discussion going! Opinions, questions, stories, and comments relating to the chapter at hand, and the book as a whole are all welcome!
Today's next round of discussion prompts will focus on the next chapter of The Untold Stories of Broadway, 'The Al Hirschfeld Theatre'. Be sure to tune in right here at 12pm as Jennifer Tepper herself takes part in BroadwayWorld Book Club, answering your questions live! You can include any questions you would like to ask Tepper in the weekly post in the Message Board.
Now let's discuss!
Message Board Schedule:
The Al Hirschfeld Theatre: Monday, April 20
The Neil Simon Theatre: Monday, April 27
The August Wilson Theatre: Monday, May 4
The Mark Hellinger Theatre: Monday, May 11
The Lyceum Theatre: Monday, May 18
Final Thoughts, Outtakes: Monday, May 25
