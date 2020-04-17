Join Ramin Karimloo Tonight for WHAT A MASQUERADE: RAMIN KARIMLOO'S PHANTOM AFTERPARTY

Tonight at 9:45pm, following the 7:00pm online streaming of The 25th anniversary concert of Phantom of the Opera, Ramin Karmiloo is hosting a live-streamed afterparty. Expect some special guests! And everyone's invited to join!



Ramin said: "It's going to be a joyous, celebratory evening of togetherness and hope."



The afterparty will celebrate the way theatre allows us to come together even when we're physically apart. Fans are encouraged to dress up in either elegant party wear or in cosplay.



Ramin will also be encouraging everyone watching to donate to Acting For Others, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and the Actors' Benevolent Fund to benefit everyone in the entertainment industry in Britain and around the world, plus to thankyouflag.com to help support NHS workers.



Watch the aftershow live stream through Ramin's YouTube and Facebook.



YouTube:



Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/officialraminkarimloo/videos/2837025899744798/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You