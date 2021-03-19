Join Our Virtual Broadway Princess Party on 3/21!

Dust off your tiaras and dig out your glass slippers for this charming digital concert featuring four of Broadway's original and most beloved princesses as they perform their signature songs along with other treasured musical theater numbers, live from the Merchant Hall stage at the Hylton Center. Susan Egan (Disney's original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Aisha Jackson (Standby for Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway) Laura Osnes (Broadway's original Cinderella), and Courtney Reed (Broadway's original Jasmine in Aladdin) join forces to host this fun-loving royal soiree alongside resident Prince Adam J. Levy and Fairy GodFairy Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof). Perfect for the entire family, especially those who love fairytales, this performance features knock-out Broadway voices, singing every princess song in the book while also sharing hilarious backstage tales. Sing-a-long with the show, which critics are calling "spectacular," "enchanting," and "empowering."

Broadway Princess Party

Virtual Concert

Live from the Hylton Center

Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

Starring Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed

The digital performance will strictly be available LIVE, Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

This performance is family-friendly.

$15-$45, Pay-what-you-wish in $5 increments

