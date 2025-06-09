Johnny Flynn, Bel Powley, & More Stage Stars Join HBO's HARRY POTTER Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has announced several new cast members for the upcoming Harry Potter television series, joining a robust cast that includes a growing list of Broadway and West End actors.

Stage and screen performer Katherine Parkinson, who received an Olivier Award nomination for her performance in London's Home, I'm Darling, has been tapped to play Molly Weasley in the series.

The Malfoy family will be led by Lox Pratt as Draco and Johnny Flynn as Lucius. Flynn played Richard Burton in the London production of Jack Thorne's play The Motive and the Cue in 2023 and has appeared in several other stage productions in the UK, along with his screen roles. Newcomers Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, and Sienna Moosah will play the roles of Hogwarts students Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown, respectively.

The Dursleys, with whom Harry lives as a child, will be played by Bel Powley (Petunia) and Daniel Rigby (Vernon). Both have appeared on London and West End stages, with Rigby most recently playing the role of Mr Stringer in the Royal National Theatre production of Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of The Witches. Powley was seen on Broadway in the productions of Arcadia and Lobby Hero.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Yesterday, it was announced that Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge.

Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series is said to be a faithful adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter series, with each season bringing Harry Potter's adventures to new and existing audiences. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.