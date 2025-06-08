Bertie Carvel Cast as Cornelius Fudge in HBO's HARRY POTTER Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Another actor has joined the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge in the new series adaptation of the popular book series, Deadline reports.

Carvel, who previously played Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical, will play the Minister of Magic in what is expected to be a recurring role. On Broadway, Carvel also starred in James Graham's Ink, which won him a Tony Award. In Harry Potter, he joins a cast that also includes fellow Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series is said to be a faithful adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter series, with each season bringing Harry Potter's adventures to new and existing audiences. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos