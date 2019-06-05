John Tartaglia To Direct MAMMA MIA! At Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse continues its 80th Anniversary Season with an all-new production of the high-energy, international musical sensation, "Mamma Mia!"

Directed by Tony-nominated actor and Upper Dublin graduate John Tartaglia and choreographed by Broadway's Shannon Lewis, the musical previews June 28 with an official opening performance on Sunday, June 30 at 5:00 pm and performs through August 3. The 2019 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Mamma Mia!," which building on the record-breaking success of the last few years, will be the largest musical produced at the venue since the Playhouse reopened in 2012.

"There is no better summer musical than 'Mamma Mia!," says Producer Josh Fiedler. "The past two summers have been record-breakers for the Playhouse - with audiences embracing our musical productions of "Guys and Dolls," "42nd Street" and "Million Dollar Quartet." This year is no exception. We are already seeing tremendous ticket demand for "Mamma Mia!" and we can't wait to share this exceptional creative team's take on this popular musical with our loyal audiences."

Mamma Mia! is the world-wide sensation that has audiences dancing everywhere! Set on a beautiful Greek isle on the eve of her wedding, Sophie invites three men from her mother's past to try to discover the identity of her father. Told through the music of ABBA, it features 22 of their greatest hits such hits as "Voulez-Vous," "Take a Chance on Me" and "Dancing Queen" - building to a finale that simply can't be missed!

Michelle Dawson (Broadway's "Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark," "Mamma Mia!," "Ragtime") is Donna. Also starring is Sara Masterson ("Next to Normal" at Syracuse Stage) as Sophie, Devin Lewis ("Newsies: Live!") as Sky, Terra C. MacLeod (Broadway's "Chicago") as Tanya, Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway's "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Rent", "Hairspray") as Rosie, Michael Hunsaker (National Tour, "Ragtime") as Sam, Peter Saide (Las Vegas' "Jersey Boys," "Desperate Measures" Off-Broadway) as Bill, Michael Dean Morgan (Bucks County Playhouse's "National Pastime" and Broadway's "Amazing Grace") as Harry.

Single tickets to "Mamma Mia!" are on sale now. Tickets range from $60 - $85. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





