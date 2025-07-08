John Summit to Launch Experts Only Music Festival in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​​Global dance music phenomenon John Summit is launching Experts Only Festival NYC, a two-day live music event set to take over Randall’s Island on September 20 & 21 in partnership with Medium Rare, Relentless Beats, and EMW.

Experts Only Festival is anticipated to draw 50,000 enthusiastic fans across two days. Single-day or weekend tickets will be available beginning this Friday July 11 at 10:00AM EST, starting at $119.99. Pre-register for tickets now here.

Curated personally by John Summit, the festival will feature 15+ artists across two stages, showcasing the most influential and cutting-edge talent in the dance music scene. This highly anticipated event marks Summit’s return to New York City after his recent Madison Square Garden headline show that sold out in under three minutes. Experts Only Festival NYC will feature 2x Headlining John Summit Performances, Kaskade B2B Cassian, Green Velvet B2B Layton Giordani, LP Giobbi, AYYBO, Kasablanca, DJ Seinfeld, + more.

Nestled within the scenic greenery of Randall’s Island, with views of the Manhattan skyline, Experts Only Festival will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind festival experience. The familiar grounds, previously home to Electric Zoo and Governors Ball, will be transformed with state-of-the-art stage designs, a diverse array of food and beverage options, interactive brand activations, and much more. Adding another layer of excitement, renowned LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Miami Beach will be curating their signature over the top LIV Skydeck at the festival featuring private VIP Tables with bottle service.

John Summit Presents: Experts Only Festival NYC Line-Up

John Summit (2x Headline Sets)

Kaskade b2b Cassian

Green Velvet b2b Layton Giordani

LP Giobbi

DJ Seinfeld

Kasablanca (Live)

Ayybo

Enamour B2B Weska

Roddy Lima

Tini Gessler

Kamino

Weska

Eve Lauren

Lumia

Pete Tong

Tony Y Not

TEED

Experts Only Festival NYC is co-produced by Medium Rare and Relentless Beats. Additionally, Femme House – a nonprofit championing equity in dance music by supporting women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ creatives through free education, mentorship, and community- will be present at the festival. Plus, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Femme House, helping fund programs that empower the next generation of diverse artists.

About John Summit

DJ, producer, and label owner John Summit has amassed nearly one billion global streams, scored two #1 U.S. dance radio hits, and landed two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart. Known for his explosive live shows, Summit consistently sells out major venues worldwide.

Photo Credit: @ARTBYGOLDIE