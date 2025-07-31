John Stamos Replaces Josh Gad as King Herod in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Stamos will step into the role of King Herod in the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar concert staging., replacing Josh Gad, who withdrew from the production due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Stamos announced the casting news via Instagram, writing: “Well… this weekend just got Biblical. I’m stepping in as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the @HollywoodBowl, starring the brilliant @cynthiaerivo. King @Joshgad unexpectedly got hit with COVID (feel better soon, brother!) and while I didn’t push him down the stairs, I am grateful for the chance to step into the gold lamé. This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because… I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off.”

Stamos joins a cast led by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) as Jesus and Adam Lambert (Cabaret) as Judas. The concert production will run August 1–3 at the Hollywood Bowl. For fans unable to attend in person, Lambert will release a single of “Heaven on Their Minds” on August 1.

The production also features Milo Manheim (Zombies, Little Shop of Horrors) as Peter, Raúl Esparza (Company, Law & Order: SVU) as Pontius Pilate, and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) as Mary Magdalene. Zachary James (The Addams Family) plays Caiaphas, with Tyrone Huntley (2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar) as Simon, and Brian Crum (Next to Normal) as Annas.

Additional cast members include Ian Ward, Joey Taranto, Clinton Roane, LJ Benet, Cooper Clack, and L.T. Martinez as the Apostles. Isaiah Bailey will appear as the Priest, with Brad Sharp as Apostle/Priest and John E. Lucas as Priest. Summer Greer will appear as a Soul Singer, joined by Oyoyo Joi and Krystle Rose Simmons, who also double as Apostles/Soul Singers. Emily Goglia will play the Maid by the Fire. Ensemble members include John Krause, Nathan Madden, Chris Hernandez, Morgan Marcell, Jennifer Florentino, Brandon Leffler, Damian Caraballo, and Juliet Johnson. The pit singers are Sara Gomez, Ayana Haviv, Gracie Laboy, Mariah Meshae, Natalie Taylor, and Suzanne Waters. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs the production, with musical direction by conductor Stephen Oremus. The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Nigrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona. The concert is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Jesus Christ Superstar, the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera, began as a 1970 concept album and premiered on Broadway in 1971, earning five Tony Award nominations. The show has since been revived in 1977, 2000, and 2012, and adapted into the 1973 film directed by Norman Jewison. NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert premiered in 2018 with performances by John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The concert joins a celebrated history of musical productions at the Hollywood Bowl, which has recently included Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables, Rent, Guys and Dolls, and Hairspray.