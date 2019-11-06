John Schneider Joins GRAND HOTEL 30th Anniversary Concert At The Green Room 42

John Schneider has been added to the cast of the one-night-only event Grand Hotel: A 30th Anniversary Celebration In Concert to benefit The Actors Fund on Monday, November 11 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

Schneider starred in the original Broadway production as Felix Von Gaigern. The 1989 Tony Award winning Broadway musical has songs by Robert Wright & George Forrest, book by Luther Davis, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. The concerts - written and directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison, and dedicated to the memory of original Grand Hotel star Liliane Montevecchi - will take at The Green Fig, adjacent to The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel).

The concert will star several members of the original Grand Hotel Broadway production, including Tony nominee and Theatre World Award winner Karen Akers (Nine), Keith Crowningshield (Jelly's Last Jam), David Jackson (My One and Only, La Cage Aux Folles), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show), Tony nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, Beauty and the Beast), Charles Mandracchia (2019 International New York Film Festival winner for Alone in America), Michael Piehl, Jill Powell ("As The World Turns"), David White (Five Guys Named Moe), Tony nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison (Pippin, Two by Two), and Penny Worth (Chicago, Irene).

Special guest stars include two time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, Souvenir), who will return to Broadway in 2020 as Queen Elizabeth in the new musical Diana, and Sachi Parker (Peggy Sue Got Married, Back to the Future, Scrooged, author of the autobiography Lucky Me and daughter of Shirley MacLaine). The concerts will also feature Harper Lee Andrews (daughter of Grand Hotel original cast member Jennifer Lee Andrews), Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Katie Dixon, Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater, The Green Room 42 program director Daniel Dunlow (Finian's Rainbow at Irish Rep, Hello Again), with Erin Marie and Zachary Bordonaro (Award-winning International Ballroom Champions).

The concert is written and directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison, with Associate Director and Choreographer Joanna Rush (A Chorus Line, Shirley MacLaine at The Palace), musical direction by Elliot Finkel (Michael Feinstein in Concert, Sid Caesar & Company), costume coordinator Mitchell Bloom (Metropolitan Opera), wardrobe mistress Barbara Rosenthal (Wicked), Stage Manager Mark Lord, and Sound Designer Marty Gasper (Blue Jupiter). Yvonne Marceau serves as Ballroom Dance consultant, with Ballroom Choreography by Erin Marie and Zachary Bordonaro.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit actorsfund.org

Grand Hotel: A 30th Anniversary Celebration In Concert will be performed at The Yellow Pavilion, located in The Green Fig, adjacent to The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, November 11 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The cover charges is $30-$100. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





