John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment Presents Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul At The Beacon Theatre
Little Steven and the Disciples Of Soul will celebrate Summer of Sorcery, their first new album of original material in 20 years, with a performance at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $45, $65, $75, $125 and will be available through Ticketmaster.com 866.858.0008 starting on Friday, May 10 at 12:00PM.
The highly anticipated new album, a collection of 12 songs that captures the energy, excitement and electricity of summer, is receiving rave reviews for its exuberant mix of rock n' soul delivered with unmatched passion and authenticity by one of rock and roll's most loyal practitioners, Steven Van Zandt.
"I first met Steven at my first job in the music business, booking the Sunshine Inn in Asbury Park in the summer of 1970. Steve was the band leader of Steel Mill and a master of getting the most out of the other band members and especially the lead singer. He was always a very smart multi-talented musician, songwriter and arranger. Clearly a guy to be reckoned with in the future! Now all these years later we get together for what is sure to be a memorable evening. I'm very proud to be presenting this concert with my friend and living Jersey legend!" said Metropolitan Entertainment found John Scher.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founder of SiriusXM's Underground Garage (Ch. 21) will be joined on the "Summer of Sorcery World Tour 2019" by the one and only Disciples of Soul, a 14-strong all-star ensemble made up of some of the best studio and live musicians in the business. Leading the charge alongside Van Zandt is musical director and guitarist Marc Ribler (Darlene Love, Roger McGuinn, Carole King) who conducts the band: Lowell "Banana" Levinger (of The Youngbloods) on piano and Wurlitzer, bassist Jack Daley (Lenny Kravitz, Boz Scaggs, Darryl Hall), drummer Rich Mercurio (Ben E King, Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel), percussionist Anthony Almonte (King Creole and The Coconuts), Andy Burton on B3 organ, piano, synthesizers (Cyndi Lauper, John Mayer, Ian Hunter), the dynamite horn section of horn director Eddie Manion on baritone saxophone (Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny), Stan Harrison on tenor saxophone and flute (David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Duran Duran), Ron Tooley on trumpet (James Brown, John Lennon, Maceo Parker), Ravi Best on trumpet (Aretha Franklin, Stevie, Wonder, Kool and The Gang) and Clark Gayton on trombone (Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Joss Stone, Rhianna). The band is rounded out with the soulful, synchronized dancing backup singers Jessie Wagner (Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Chic), Sara Devine (Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige) and Tania Jones (Disciples of Soul).