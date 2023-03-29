John Rubinstein Will Lead EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-Broadway

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein will star as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. Following the Los Angeles engagement, performances will run June 13 through July 30 at Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street, NYC).

Opening night is Tuesday June 20 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at OvationTix.com. For further information, visit EisenhowerThePlay.com.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm. It is 1962 and New York Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his placement on the list, Eisenhower looks back on his life - his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President - contemplating the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, with the support of the Eisenhower Foundation and permission from David and Susan Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family.

"I had never before done a one-person play," says John Rubinstein. "I had often thought that I would like to try it, but never found the person to portray or the piece to interpret -- until Peter Ellenstein sent me this inspiring play by Richard Hellesen. I think that people need to hear these profound, personal, and uplifting words from an actual U.S. President during these very trying times. I was so gratified by the overwhelming enthusiasm we were shown when we premiered in L.A. last fall, and we are all extremely proud and happy to now bring this play to New York audiences this summer."

"With such division in the country today, I wanted to go back in our history and look at an individual who lead with faith and optimism during a very a crucial time, says playwright Richard Hellesen. "Despite the Cold War, McCarthyism and the start of the Civil Rights movement, Eisenhower believed in Democracy. On our stage, Eisenhower says 'some days it feels like democracy is going to have a hell of a time persevering. But this piece of ground, that we all share...if we're going to leave our young people something better, then we just can't be complacent. ...We have to keep choosing the harder right instead of the easier wrong. Never be content with half-truth when the whole truth can be ours.'"

"I knew almost nothing about Eisenhower except that he was in charge of World War II and was President during the 'Leave it to Beaver' years," says director Peter Ellenstein. "My image of Ike was a somewhat kindly, stodgy, conservative figurehead. But after reading some of his speeches, I discovered that he really was one of the most fascinating and important people in American history. His life and career were packed with so many world-altering events. Richard Hellesen, has crawled inside Ike's skin to fashion this remarkable play that tells Eisenhower's story and speaks with profound hope to our own times. In John Rubinstein, we are so fortunate to have found an actor who could interpret the complexity of Ike's intellect, judgement, scope, humor and humanity."

Developed by New Los Angeles Repertory Company, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground was first presented fall 2022 in Los Angeles by Theatre West in association with New Los Angeles Repertory Company. Charles McNulty of The Los Angeles Times wrote "a perfectly cast John Rubinstein, brings our 34th president back to life in a biographical drama that's filled with timely political lessons from a leader who strove to put country over party." Willard Manus of Total Theatre wrote "John Rubinstein commands the stage ...in this skillfully acted, directed, and produced show." Shari Barrett of Culver City News and Elaine Mura, Los Angeles Splash Magazine hailed John Rubinstein's "tour-de-force performance." Megan Cansino of LA Journal wrote "Rubinstein's rendition of Eisenhower was captivating and so convincing, that I wanted to stand from my seat, hand raised and ask a couple of questions." Earnest Kearney, The TVolution wrote "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is not a history lesson, It is a time machine."

The New York premiere of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground will feature a scenic design by Michael Deegan and Sarah Conly; costume consultation by Sarah Conly; lighting design by Esquire Jauchem; and projection and sound design by Joe Huppert. The Producing Team includes Victoria Morris of Lexikat Artists and Adam Weinstock of Red Spear Productions. General Management is by LDK Productions, LLC, and Marketing and Promotions is by Table 7 Strategy, LLC.