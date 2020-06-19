John Minnock To Perform Virtual Show In Support Of New Album 'Herring Cove'

John Minnock, renowned jazz vocalist, will celebrate the release of his new album Herring Cove virtually on June 26th at 7:30PM. Presented by Metropolitan Zoom, this intimate performance will take place at Pinch Recording in Long Island, New York, and can be enjoyed in your living room for $18. Tickets are available here. This virtual concert is in partnership with Jazz at Pride, and all proceeds will go toward the Ali Forney Center.

Minnock's latest recording Herring Cove was released on June 5th on the GRAMMY nominated Dot Time Records. Met with critical acclaim, including a rave review from Broadwayworld's Stephen Mosher, Herring Cove is a heartfelt exploration of the contemporary gay experience. For this monumental recording, Minnock brought together two indisputable musical masters: NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman, who stepped into the role of executive producer, and decorated composer and songwriter David Shire, who contributed an original new song. Filling out the rest of the set are six original compositions, co-written with Minnock's friend and lyricist Erick Holmberg, and four stirring cover songs.

The release show for Herring Cove was originally planned to be celebrated at Feinstein's/54 Below on June 6th but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This particular performance will be a pared down, intimate affair, featuring John with only pianist Mathis Picard. "We're thrilled to be able to have put together a way to perform this music and material," said Minnock, adding, "it's a difficult time for so many reasons and in so many ways, but we're happy that there's some relevance in the content we're presenting."

Like Minnock, Picard also has a new release out. His dynamic EP World Unity was released in May on the New York-based label Outside in Music. Referred to as a fascinating name to follow by All About Jazz, Picard's debut recording showcases his prowess as a pianist in a variety of styles from stride piano to dance music.

